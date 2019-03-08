Stocks slip again, capping their worst week of 2019

Another down day on Wall Street left the Standard & Poor’s 500 index with its worst weekly showing since January and its eighth loss in the last nine days.
A disappointing report Friday on hiring by U.S. employers got trading off to a bad start and was the latest sign of weakness in the global economy.
A day earlier, Europe's central bank said it was doing a policy reversal and restoring measures to shore up that region's economy.
Energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil. Exxon Mobil lost 1.2%.
The S&P 500 fell 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,743.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended with a loss of 22 points, or 0.1%, at 25,450. It was down 220 points earlier in the day.
The Nasdaq declined 13 points, or 0.2%, to 7,408.