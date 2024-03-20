LA Times Today: Once the darling of the EV world, the electric truck-maker Rivian is reeling

Irvine-based electric truck maker Rivian was once the darling of the EV world. The company reached the iconic unicorn status of being worth more than one billion dollars before many vehicles rolled off of its factory floor. Today, Rivian is reeling.



Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the L.A. Times she joined Lisa McRee with the story.