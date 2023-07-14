LA Times Today: How to throw a wedding for less than the cost of an iPhone — the minimony craze
The wedding industry makes billions of dollars every year, as couples spend thousands on getting every detail just right.
But a growing trend of micro-weddings or minimonies has grown in popularity since the pandemic prevented large gatherings.
L.A. Times reporter Marisa Gerber joined Lisa McRee with more on the minimony trend.
