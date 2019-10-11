9 Images
Before and After | Rediscovering a forgotten John Lautner in Echo Park
A once-forgotten, John Lautner-designed home in Echo Park has been reborn thanks to its new owner, fashion designer Trina Turk.
AFTER - CARPORT: A once-forgotten, John Lautner-designed home in Echo Park has been reborn thanks to its new owner, fashion designer Trina Turk. The carport was restored to its original design. (Laure Joliet)
BEFORE - CARPORT: A previous owner had converted the carport into a bedroom.
AFTER - EXTERIOR: In the renovation, Turk’s team extended the roof to drain away from the house and leveled the foundation.
BEFORE - EXTERIOR: The home had been a rental for years and suffered water damage — the soaring roof design, the unmaintained glass walls and doors, and the slab-on-grade foundation that had settled all allowed flooding during rains.
AFTER - LIVING ROOM: The couple furnished the home with cool vintage pieces
BEFORE - LIVING ROOM: Some of the leaking glass walls had been replaced with wood over the years; they restored those with high-efficiency glass. They also restored the interior redwood walls and brought the original floor plan back to life.
AFTER - KITCHEN: The kitchen got new cabinets and black Corian countertops.
AFTER - DINING ROOM: This interior redwood wall was restored. (Laure Joliet)
The John Lautner-designed home in Echo Park, shown at the bottom of photo, was built in 1948. (Howard Maxwell)
