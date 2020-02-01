12 Images
Home of the Week | Inward-outward in South Pasadena
The Midcentury Modern home in South Pasadena is just one of 32 homes designed by architect James Allen Walter. Asking price: $2.25 million.
The post-and-beam residence, listed for $2.25 million, is one of 32 designed by architect James Allen Walter. (Alex Zarour)
An atrium marks the entrance to the single-story house, which dates to 1967. (Alex Zarour)
The atrium entry. (Alex Zarour)
Walls of glass windows and doors take in a central deck space. (Alex Zarour)
Recently updated, the home features a shared living room, dining room and kitchen area, beamed ceilings and Japanese tilework. (Alex Zarour)
The post-and-beam residence features vaulted ceilings. (Alex Zarour)
The Midcentury Modern homes showcases 2,252 square feet of living space. (Alex Zarour)
The 1967 home has four bedrooms. (Alex Zarour)
One of the four bedrooms. (Alex Zarour)
The home has two bathrooms. (Alex Zarour)
The home sits on more than half an acre in South Pasadena. (Alex Zarour)
The central deck space. (Alex Zarour)
