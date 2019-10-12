14 Images
Hot Property | Mega-producer Joel Silver eyes a record-breaking sale in Brentwood
Hollywood producer Joel Silver is seeking $77.5 million for his Mexican modernist showplace in Brentwood. Also: Heather Graham is looking to sell her longtime home; and a tech titan has made a big splash in Newport Beach.
Blockbuster filmmaker Joel Silver has listed his Brentwood home for sale at $77.5 million. The Mexican modernist residence was designed by architect Ricardo Legorreta and completed in the early 2000s.
(Tyler Hogan)
(Tyler Hogan)
Features of the 26,000-square-foot house include a circular atrium. (Tyler Hogan)
The grand dining room is crowned with a pyramid-like ceiling. (Tyler Hogan)
The screening room. (Tyler Hogan)
Actress Heather Graham is seeking $2.85 million for her longtime home in the Hollywood Hills.
(William Maccollum)
(William Maccollum)
The tile kitchen. (William Maccollum)
The master suite sits upstairs and opens to a private balcony overlooking the sloping grounds. A total of three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms lie within 2,150 square feet of interior.
(William Maccollum)
(William Maccollum)
Qualtrics co-founder Jared Smith paid a little over $35 million for a newly built home in Newport Harbor, making it among the most expensive sales historically in the Newport Beach area.
(Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
(Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Designed by Robert Sinclair, the multilevel house features more than $1 million worth of Riviera bronze doors and windows. There are two kitchens, two bars, a gym and a theater.
(Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate sits on three lots with 90 feet of frontage and a new private dock that can accommodate at least four vessels.
(Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
(Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Listed for $3.15 million, the contemporary-vibe house opens to a lush backyard with a swimming pool, palm trees and a lounge. (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The chef’s kitchen centers on a marble island with a waterfall edge.
(Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
(Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The Mandeville Canyon home of actress Lea Michele has been remodeled and features steel-framed windows and a concrete fireplace in the living room
(Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
(Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The upper Mandeville Canyon contemporary, built in the 1950s, sits on a little over half an acre on a private cul-de-sac with an outdoor lounge, palm trees and fountains.
(Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
(Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
1/14