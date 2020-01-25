Hot Property | John Travolta gets $18 million for longtime Brentwood home

Japanese musician Takahiro “Tak” Matsumoto is seeking $8.5 million for his Beverly Hillsl home, which has a recording studio. The Spanish-style estate was previously owned in the 1960s by crooner Bobby Darin. Noel Blanc, a prolific cartoon voice actor, also owned the property for more than three decades. A permitted recording studio has been used by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Carlos Santana, among others. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)