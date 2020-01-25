12 Images
Hot Property | John Travolta gets $18 million for longtime Brentwood home
Also: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have bought a home in Malibu, and Pauly Shore is selling his contemporary spot in the Hollywood Hills.
Japanese musician Takahiro “Tak” Matsumoto is seeking $8.5 million for his Beverly Hillsl home, which has a recording studio. The Spanish-style estate was previously owned in the 1960s by crooner Bobby Darin. Noel Blanc, a prolific cartoon voice actor, also owned the property for more than three decades. A permitted recording studio has been used by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Carlos Santana, among others. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
John Travolta and Kelly Preston sold their longtime home on more than two acres in Brentwood to music executive Scooter Braun for $18.5 million. (NearMap)
Comic Pauly Shore is asking $9.5 million for his remodeled home in Hollywood Hills West. (Mark Singer)
Comic Pauly Shore’s Hollywood Hills West single-story house features glass walls and expansive patios, and takes in views of downtown L.A., the ocean and mountains. (Mark Singer)
Football player turned magician Jon Dorenbos sold his townhome in Huntington Beach for $1.15 million. (Clay Bowman)
Football player turned magician Jon Dorenbos’ townhome in Huntington Beach, a two-bedroom residence, sits a few blocks from the beach in a gated community and has a loft and an office. Two patios make good use of the fair-weather setting. (Clay Bowman)
