13 Images
Hot Property | Pharrell Williams seeks $17-million haul for glass-covered mansion
Pharrell Williams is asking $16.95 million for the Beverly Hills Post Office-area home he bought from filmmaker Tyler Perry. Also: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are looking to sell in Sherman Oaks, and John Goldwyn and Jeff Klein sell their storied Beverly Hills hacienda.
Grammy-winning artist Pharrell is asking $16.95 million for the ultra-modern compound he bought two years ago from filmmaker Tyler Perry. (Anthony Barcelo)
Pharrell’s glass mansion has a dining room with a crystal rock chandelier. (Anthony Barcelo)
The mansion dazzles with its pyramid-shaped skylights, angled walls and steel beams. (Anthony Barcelo)
Set on four acres in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, the architectural estate is a world of its own, with koi ponds and waterfalls that dot the hilltop grounds that surround it. (Anthony Barcelo)
Retired basketball star Dwyane Wade and his actress wife, Gabrielle Union, listed their Sherman Oaks residence for $6.2 million. (PostRain Productions)
Wade and Union’s three-story villa is navigated by a sculptural staircase that runs through the heart of the home. (PostRain Productions)
An outdoor kitchen, lounge and fenced play yard make up the grounds. (PostRain Productions)
The property has an infinity-edge swimming pool. (PostRain Productions)
Former film studio head John Goldwyn and hotelier Jeff Klein sold their storied home in Beverly Hills for $9.2 million. (Jim Bartsch)
The home’s former residents include Jeff Boris Karloff and Katharine Hepburn. (Jim Bartsch)
The Spanish-style house is surrounded by lush gardens, lawns and eucalyptus hedges. (Jim Bartsch)
The 93-year-old hacienda with a star-studded past was sold for $9.2 million, about $200,000 more than the asking price. (Jim Bartsch)
