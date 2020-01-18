11 Images
Hot Property: French Montana looks to double his money on Hidden Hills home
Rapper French Montana has listed his Hidden Hills home, once owned by Selena Gomez, for sale at $6.599 million. Also: Forest Whitaker has sold his Hollywood Hills compound, and 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford has found new ground in Valley Village.
French Montana is asking $6.599 million for the Hidden Hills home he bought four years ago from Selena Gomez. (Hagai Aharon)
The three-acre compound centers on a custom home of 7,800 square feet. (Hagai Aharon)
The hip-hop star added a recording studio. (Hagai Aharon)
Amenities include a gym, a movie theater and a wine cellar. (Hagai Aharon)
Michael Clifford, guitarist for pop-punk outfit 5 Seconds of Summer, bought a Valley Village home on New Year’s Eve for $2.025 million. (Compass)
The property includes a 2,400-square-foot main house and a 1,800-square-foot guest house. (Compass)
A swimming pool. (Compass)
Former Los Angeles Kings star Ilya Kovalchuk paid $11.2 million for a contemporary-style home in Beverly Hills’ Trousdale neighborhood. (Simon Berlyn)
Forest Whitaker has sold a pair of properties on a combined lot in the Hollywood Hills for $3.85 million. (Aaron Hoffman)
In total, the houses combine for 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms across 6,700 square feet. (Aaron Hoffman)
The two homes each have a separate entrance and driveway but share a gated 1.6-acre lot with a swimming pool. (Aaron Hoffman)
1/11