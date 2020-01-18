10 Images
My Favorite Room | Bella Thorne
In a house of themed spaces, Thorne created a wall of roses for her ultra pink dining room. A hot glue gun is a key tool in her arsenal.
Actress Bella Thorne in the “pink room” of her Sherman Oaks home. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Decorative items on a shelf. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
“My sister loves dinosaurs and I wanted to get her a dope Christmas gift,” Thorne said. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A pink chair in the pink room. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
The dinosaur. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A decorative pillow. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
The actress wanted to give each room of her 4,500-square-foot house its own identity. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
A unicorn. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Roses decorate the walls. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
“I used to hate the color when I was younger,” Thorne said. “But as I got older I started not being so angry with pink all the time. It turns out I really do like it.” (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
