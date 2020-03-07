Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
My Favorite Room | John Marshall Jones
6 Images

My Favorite Room | ‘Smart Guy’ dad John Marshall Jones makes many rooms out of one

The actor-director-producer displays his versatility in a family room filled with awards, artwork and furniture intended to inspire and soothe.

“Smart Guy” dad John Marshall Jones makes many rooms out of one. The actor-director-producer displays his versatility in a family room filled with awards, artwork and furniture intended to inspire and soothe.  (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
“Smart Guy” dad John Marshall Jones makes many rooms out of one. The actor-director-producer displays his versatility in a family room filled with awards, artwork and furniture intended to inspire and soothe.  (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
“Smart Guy” dad John Marshall Jones makes many rooms out of one. The actor-director-producer displays his versatility in a family room filled with awards, artwork and furniture intended to inspire and soothe. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
“Smart Guy” dad John Marshall Jones makes many rooms out of one. The actor-director-producer displays his versatility in a family room filled with awards, artwork and furniture intended to inspire and soothe. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
“Smart Guy” dad John Marshall Jones makes many rooms out of one. The actor-director-producer displays his versatility in a family room filled with awards, artwork and furniture intended to inspire and soothe. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
“Smart Guy” dad John Marshall Jones makes many rooms out of one. The actor-director-producer displays his versatility in a family room filled with awards, artwork and furniture intended to inspire and soothe. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)
1/6