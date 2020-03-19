10 Images
Hot Property | An A. Quincy Jones-designed house gets its closet space in order
A couple take control of the chaos with the expansion of the closet space in their Brentwood home.
Cindy and Neville Johnson enlisted LA Closet Design to help transform their closet into separate his and hers walk-ins that allow the couple to quickly find anything they need, arrayed as if in a chic boutique. (Meghan Beierle-O’Brien)
“When it’s organized like this, you want to always keep it this way,” Cindy Johnson said. (Meghan Beierle-O’Brien)
For the designer to most effectively plan the spaces, she had to take meticulous inventory and create a spreadsheet listing every item of clothing owned by the couple. (Meghan Beierle-O’Brien)
“I will just walk in in the morning as I’m getting dressed, and the fact that it’s so organized brings me peace and calm,” Cindy Johnson said. (Meghan Beierle-O’Brien)
Each pair of shoes has its own spot. (Meghan Beierle-O’Brien)
Cindy Johnson’s new closet has pale wooden floors, white shelving and deluxe touches, such as wallpaper with hand-embellished butterflies. (Meghan Beierle-O’Brien)
Neville Johnson’s section features shirts organized by color, illuminated rods and upper shelves that are tall enough to hold Neville’s collection of cowboy boots. (Meghan Beierle-O’Brien)
During a top-to-bottom remodel, the Johnsons, both lawyers, saw an opportunity and made renovating their closets a priority. (Lisa Adams / LA Closet Design)
Disarray and density were overriding themes in the previous wardrobe. (Lisa Adams / LA Closet Design)
Things could get lost or forgotten in the old closet. (Lisa Adams / LA Closet Design)
1/10