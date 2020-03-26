14 Images
Vintage SoCal | The crown jewel of Rancho Palos Verdes
The ocean-view estate was built in the mid-1920s for early area investor Frank A. Vanderlip Sr., known as “the father of Palos Verdes.”
The Villa Narcissa estate in Rancho Palos Verdes was built for Frank A. Vanderlip Sr., nicknamed “the father of Palos Verdes.”
The estate was named for Vanderlip’s wife, Narcissa Cox Vanderlip.
An intricate dark wood ceiling brings warmth to the living room, which centers on a fireplace. (Simon Berlyn)
The Villa Narcissa estate in Rancho Palos Verdes encompasses more than 11 acres. (Simon Berlyn)
A gradual 246-step brick and stone walkway flanked by plantings and statuary leads from the house up to a column-sheltered seating and lookout area.
An intricate dark wood ceiling brings warmth to the living room. (Simon Berlyn)
A groin-vaulted ceiling tops the Mediterranean blue dining room.
The 7,700-square-foot main house contains seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two partial bathrooms. There are also 10 guesthouses.
The 11.46-acre green oasis in Rancho Palos Verdes was owned by four generations of Vanderlips.
The property is listed at $12.995 million.
The property has a swimming pool and a tennis court.
After commissioning a study to determine the best site for his personal estate, Vanderlip chose a spot of rugged hillside that squarely faces Santa Catalina Island.
Much of the surrounding hillside is protected by a land conservancy.
