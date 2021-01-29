Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The 1920s mansion blends Spanish Colonial Revival and Art Deco styles across 13,000 square feet.
High-Low | The priciest and cheapest homes in La Cañada Flintridge

A mansion built in the 1920s and a single-story spot on a cul-de-sac are the priciest and cheapest homes for sale in La Cañada Flintridge.

The 1920s mansion blends Spanish Colonial Revival and Art Deco styles. (Erik Grammer)

Throughout the 13,000-square-foot floor plan, one-of-a-kind spaces combine Batchelder tile, barrel ceilings, stained-glass windows and custom art. (Erik Grammer)

The home price is $10 million. (Erik Grammer)

The home is tucked above the street at the end of a cul-de-sac. (Keller Williams Realty)

A fresh paint job brings this 1960s single-story into the 21st century. (Keller Williams Realty)

The $1.094-million home showcases sunny living spaces with wood floors. (Keller Williams Realty)

