In 377 acres, the nature resort holds a variety of campground buildings as well as a climbing wall, zip line, archery range and amphitheater.
Holcomb Valley Ranch

The 377-acre nature resort holds a variety of campground buildings as well as a climbing wall, a zip line, an archery range and an amphitheater.

The meadow. (Holcomb Valley Ranch)

The forest. (Holcomb Valley Ranch)

The camping area. (Holcomb Valley Ranch)

The cabin. (Holcomb Valley Ranch)

The barn. (Holcomb Valley Ranch)

The pavilion. (Holcomb Valley Ranch)

The climbing wall. (Holcomb Valley Ranch)

The staff quarters. (Holcomb Valley Ranch)

The lounge. (Holcomb Valley Ranch)

The view. (Holcomb Valley Ranch)

The commercial kitchen. (Holcomb Valley Ranch)

The outdoor dining area. (Holcomb Valley Ranch)

The century-old ranch buildings. (Holcomb Valley Ranch)

The 377-acre spread. (Holcomb Valley Ranch)

