The two-story home, listed for a dollar shy of $8 million, sits on more than a third of an acre overlooking the lake. Polished to a fine sheen, the designer-done interiors feature dark wood floors that stand out against white walls and cabinetry. Outside, a lagoon-style swimming pool with a baja deck extends outward below the lake. Below the pool is a small dock for paddleboats. A two-room recording studio lies beneath the home where there's also a subterranean garage.
Home of the Week | Lakeside living with star appeal

The Toluca Lake residence made headlines two years ago when newlyweds Justin and Hailey Beiber made it their short-term marital home.  (Anthony Barcelo)

A chef’s kitchen is part of the two-story home. (Anthony Barcelo)

The home includes seven bathrooms. (Anthony Barcelo)

The property has five bedrooms. (Anthony Barcelo)

