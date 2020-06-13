Home of the Week | Lakeside living with star appeal

The two-story home, listed a dollar shy of $8 million, sits on more than a third of an acre overlooking Toluca Lake. (Anthony Barcelo)
The Toluca Lake residence made headlines two years ago when newlyweds Justin and Hailey Beiber made it their short-term marital home. (Anthony Barcelo)
Polished to a fine sheen, the designer-done interiors feature dark wood floors that stand out against white walls. (Anthony Barcelo)
A chef’s kitchen is part of the two-story home. (Anthony Barcelo)
Bands of picture windows capture unobstructed lake views. (Anthony Barcelo)
The home includes seven bathrooms. (Anthony Barcelo)
The property has five bedrooms. (Anthony Barcelo)
A two-room recording studio lies beneath the home, where there’s also a subterranean garage. (Anthony Barcelo)
There are multiple balconies. (Anthony Barcelo)
Outside, a lagoon-style swimming pool with a baja deck extends toward the lake. Below the pool is a small dock for paddleboats. (Anthony Barcelo)