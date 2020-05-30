8 Images
Home of the Week | A Los Feliz Tudor restored for a new century
In Los Feliz, a grand English Tudor Revival-style home designed by L. Milton Wolf has come full circle following a two-year restoration. Asking price: $8.195 million.
Called the Palmateer House for its original owner, the English Tudor Revival-style home was designed by L. Milton Wolf, the architect and Hollywoodland developer known for the landmark Wolf’s Lair on Durand Drive. (Alex Zarour)
A two-year restoration has brought the handsome brick residence into the new century while staying true to its original details. (Alex Zarour)
Listed for $8.195 million, the two-story home recalls the roaring 1920s with its grand formal rooms, period fixtures and original details. (Alex Zarour)
A brand-new kitchen. (Alex Zarour)
A speakeasy-inspired wet bar. (Alex Zarour)
The study. (Alex Zarour)
A bathroom. (Alex Zarour)
Grounds of about half an acre hold a bluestone swimming pool, a pavilion with a kitchen/bar and a matching guest cottage. (Alex Zarour)
