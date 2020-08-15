Home of the Week | A playful Venice compound with street-art cred

The unusual Venice compound, created for a toy company executive, evokes an urban warehouse with its metal siding and outdoor staircases that resemble fire escapes. (Christopher Nolasco)
Inside, polished concrete floors and exposed ductwork pair with artistic fixtures and splashes of color. (Christopher Nolasco)
Listed for $8.25 million, the fenced and hedged property includes a three-bedroom main house and a 430-square-foot studio. (Christopher Nolasco)
The Venice compound features 3,414 square feet of living space with vibrant hues and offbeat art installations in its open-concept floor plan. (Anthony Barcelo)
High ceilings and natural light brighten the living spaces throughout the Venice compound. (Anthony Barcelo)
The home’s eclectic interior design features splashes of color everywhere. (Anthony Barcelo)
A pixelated art piece by French street artist Invader, believed to be the artist’s first residential commission, adorns a side of the main home’s warehouse-like design. (Christopher Nolasco)
The backyard patio was inspired by the loading dock at Santa Monica’s Bergamot Station. Two rooftop decks and a fire pit are among other outdoor features. (Christopher Nolasco)