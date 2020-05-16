13 Images
Hot Property | Cardinals owner finds new base in Eva Longoria’s L.A. compound
St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt buys Eva Longoria’s Hollywood Hills compound. Also: HGTV star Tarek El Moussa bags a sweet offer for Costa Mesa home.
Actress Eva Longoria found a buyer for this Hollywood Hills compound in St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt. (Aaron Hoffman)
Stone pathways and bridges lend a whimsical quality to the grounds, which feature a resort-style pool lined with boulders. (Aaron Hoffman)
The 2.75-acre compound, once owned by Tom Cruise, has multiple structures including two studios, a villa and a four-bedroom guest house. (Aaron Hoffman)
HGTV star Tarek El Moussa and his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, cleaned up in the sale of their Costa Mesa home, which sold for $130,000 over asking. (Grant Rivera)
The modern farmhouse features a gleaming chef’s kitchen. (Grant Rivera)
Cathedral-style ceilings open up the home’s interior. (Grant Rivera)
“I realized the value of my home was the highest it had ever been and now would be a great opportunity to sell,” Tarek El Moussa said of the sale. (Grant Rivera)
A grand Mediterranean Revival-style home in the Hollywood Hills once owned by famed Warner Bros. makeup artist Percival Westmore has come on the market for $5.495 million. (Marco Franchina)
The renovated and restored home features an updated kitchen, a sunken living room and French doors that open to a courtyard. (Marco Franchina)
Hall of Fame baseball player Roberto Alomar sold his 18,700-square-foot estate in Tampa, Fla., for $4 million. (Susan Carnes / Fast Pix Tours)
A hotel lobby-style foyer with paneled walls and shades of black and white under 32-foot ceilings leads into the home. (Susan Carnes / Fast Pix Tours)
Dramatic in style, the multilevel residence features two kitchens, paneled walls and eye-catching chandeliers. (Susan Carnes / Fast Pix Tours)
The mansion includes a movie theater, a cigar room, a wine cellar and a brightly colored playroom. (Susan Carnes / Fast Pix Tours)
