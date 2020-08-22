Hot Property | Courteney Cox finds a friend for West Hollywood condo
Actress Courteney Cox has sold a condo at the Sierra Towers building in West Hollywood in an off-market deal. Also: “Growing Pains” matriarch Joanna Kerns makes a sale in Montecito, and Nextdoor founder Nirav Tolia looks for a big score in San Francisco.
“Friends” star Courteney Cox sold her condo at West Holywood’s Sierra Towers building in an off-market deal for $2.9 million. (Shooting LA)
Once listed for as much as $59 million, the Lake Tahoe estate that was used to film the intro for TV’s “Bonanza” sold for $38 million. (Engel & Völkers)
The 24-acre property on Zephyr Cove, used to portray the fictional Cartwright family’s Ponderosa Ranch onscreen, now holds two homes that combine for about 18,000 square feet of living space. (Engel & Völkers)
Picture windows bring views of Lake Tahoe into the living room, dining room and kitchen. (Engel & Völkers)
Actress Joanna Kerns and architect Marc Appleton sold their marital home in Montecito for $8.35 million. (Eric Foote | Elevated Horizon)
Outside, gardens and mature landscaping surround the home. Pathways lined with decomposed granite wind through a rose garden, pool pavilion, arbor, potting shed and other outbuildings. (Eric Foote | Elevated Horizon)
Designed by Appleton himself and influenced by the villas of Italy and France, the Mediterranean-style home is within walking distance of the new home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Eric Foote | Elevated Horizon)
Nextdoor founder Nirav Tolia is seeking $25 million for his five-story, Italian Renaissance-style home in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights. (Brad Knipstein)
The house, designed and built in 1916 by George Applegarth, was renovated and expanded by Tolia during his ownership. (Brad Knipstein)
Tolia’s ambitious remodel introduced a chic, modern interior style while keeping some original details in place. (Brad Knipstein)
The home’s five levels feature six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, with sweeping views of San Francisco Bay throughout. (Brad Knipstein)