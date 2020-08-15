Hot Property | Geena Davis to play the part of seller in Pacific Palisades
Actress Geena Davis has put her Pacific Palisades home on the market. Also: Krysten Ritter has sold her Hollywood Hills home, and the one-time marital home of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt has changed hands for $32.5 million.
Geena Davis’ Pacific Palisades home, full of white walls and soothing hues, opens to a living room with a sculptural fireplace. (Lee Manning Photography)
Listed for $5.995 million, the Mediterranean-style home has five bedrooms in 5,146 square feet of living space. (Lee Manning Photography)
Blue-tinted stonework creates visual interest in the updated chef’s kitchen. (Lee Manning Photography)
French doors open to a trellis-topped patio and outdoor barbecue. Tiered garden planters, lawn and mature trees fill out the nearly half-acre of grounds. (Lee Manning Photography)
The longtime Hollywood Hills home of writer-producer David Giler features pergola-topped patios that surround a saltwater swimming pool. (Alfred Yson / Kevin Abesamis)
The ranch-style home, built in 1963 on more than a third of an acre, extends the living space outdoors with a tropical lanai room. (Alfred Yson / Kevin Abesamis)
The single-story house in the Hollywood Hills is listed for $2.195 million. Each of the living areas has direct access to the grounds. (Alfred Yson / Kevin Abesamis)
The home has two brick fireplaces and a bar in the den. (Alfred Yson / Kevin Abesamis)
A blend of the California Mission Revival and ranch styles, this split-level Claremont home was built by late contractor Wayne Cox in 1969 as his personal residence. Cox helped built parts of Disneyland and the Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove. (Joe Porreca)
Listed for $1.425 million, the 3,735-square-foot residence is full of character details including exposed beams, handcrafted wrought-iron fixtures and custom woodwork. (Maria Jacoby)