Hot Property | More than a Weeknd stay
The singer-songwriter known as the Weeknd has paid $21 million for a full-floor penthouse in Beverly West. Also: Shaq is selling his Bell Canyon home, and former WCW and WWE heavyweight champion Bill Goldberg has listed his custom home in San Diego County.
Abel Tesfaye, the singer-songwriter known by the stage name the Weeknd, paid $21 million for a full-floor penthouse at the Beverly West tower in Westwood. (Jim Bartsch)
Each of the Beverly West penthouses was designed for a specific personality; Tesfaye’s residence is called the “Mogul.” (Jim Bartsch)
The 8,215-square-foot unit boasts walls of glass, custom built-ins and a designer kitchen. (Jim Bartsch)
Direct elevator access comes standard with each residence. (Jim Bartsch)
Basketball great Shaquille O’Neal is asking $2.5 million for his 5,200-square-foot home in Bell Canyon. (Carsten Schertzer)
The Tudor-inspired house has been extensively updated. (Carsten Schertzer)
The home is set on more than an acre. (Carsten Schertzer)
The home features a wet bar, a media room and contemporary artwork depicting the former NBA most valuable player. (Carsten Schertzer)
A bedroom. (Carsten Schertzer)
Former WCW and WWE heavyweight champion Bill Goldberg has listed his custom home in San Diego County at $3.2 million. (Brent Haywood)
The home is in Bonsall. (Brent Haywood)
The home is on 28 acres. (Brent Haywood)
The compound features a basketball half-court. (Brent Haywood)
Swimming pool. (Brent Haywood)
