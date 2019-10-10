16 Images
Ne-Yo’s Sherman Oaks house | Hot Property
The Cape Cod-inspired home was listed for sale at $1,999,999.
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)
The five-bedroom home has nearly 4,600 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com)
1/16