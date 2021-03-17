Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Remodeled by the wrestler in 2017, the single-story home features a landscaped yard in front and a swimming pool out back.
12 Images

Steve Austin’s Marina del Rey home

The front yard. (RE/MAX Estate Properties)

The entry. (RE/MAX Estate Properties)

A sitting area. (RE/MAX Estate Properties)

The living room. (RE/MAX Estate Properties)

The family room. (RE/MAX Estate Properties)

The dining room. (RE/MAX Estate Properties)

The kitchen. (RE/MAX Estate Properties)

The open floor plan. (RE/MAX Estate Properties)

The primary bedroom. (RE/MAX Estate Properties)

The primary bathroom. (RE/MAX Estate Properties)

The pool. (RE/MAX Estate Properties)

The backyard. (RE/MAX Estate Properties)

