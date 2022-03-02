The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.
16 Images

Tony Stewart’s Indiana ranch

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

The indoor creek. (The Home Aesthetic)

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

The entry. (The Home Aesthetic)

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

The great room. (The Home Aesthetic)

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

The aquarium. (The Home Aesthetic)

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

The kitchen. (The Home Aesthetic)

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

The dining room. (The Home Aesthetic)

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

The bedroom. (The Home Aesthetic)

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

The poker room. (The Home Aesthetic)

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

The bar. (The Home Aesthetic)

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

The bowling alley. (The Home Aesthetic)

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

The golf simulator. (The Home Aesthetic)

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

The memorabilia room. (The Home Aesthetic)

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

The exterior. (The Home Aesthetic)

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

The 20,000-square-foot cabin. (The Home Aesthetic)

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

The fire pit. (The Home Aesthetic)

The 415-acre compound includes a 20,000-square-foot home and hunting reserve loaded with elk and deer.

Aerial view of the estate. (The Home Aesthetic)

1/16