Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Will Forte's Santa Monica Craftsman
18 Images

Will Forte’s Santa Monica Craftsman | Hot Property

The 107-year-old Craftsman home features original built-ins, light-filled living spaces and extensive woodwork in the interior.

Tapered brick pillars support the Craftsman home’s front porch. (The Agency)

The porch.  (The Agency)

The front door. (The Agency)

The living room. (The Agency)

French doors open to a side patio. (The Agency)

The side patio is accessed from both the living room and dining room. (The Agency)

The patio. (The Agency)

Original built-ins frame a brick fireplace in the living room. (The Agency)

The dining room retains its original banquet. (The Agency)

The light-filled kitchen. (The Agency)

A breakfast area sits off the kitchen. (The Agency)

Skylights bring light into the living spaces. (The Agency)

The bathrooms have been updated. (The Agency)

A bedroom. (The Agency)

The primary bedroom has raised ceilings and a wall of windows. (The Agency)

The primary bedroom. (The Agency)

The walk-in closet. (The Agency)

The primary bathroom. (The Agency)

1/18