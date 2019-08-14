What $400,000 buys right now in three Riverside County cities

CALIMESA: The California vibes are heavy in this single-story home that opens to an entertainer’s backyard with outbuildings and a saltwater pool.

Address: 940 Douglas St., Calimesa, 92320

Listed for: $399,999 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,293 square feet (13,503-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with freestanding fireplace; neutral-toned interiors; patio with metal roof; outdoor shower

Advertisement

About the area: In the 92320 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $372,000, up 13.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4014 Garden Home Court, Riverside (Realtor.com)

RIVERSIDE: G. Stanley Wilson, the architect behind the Arlington Branch Library and Corona High School, built this bungalow with beamed ceilings in nearly every room.

Address: 4014 Garden Home Court, Riverside, 92506

Advertisement

Listed for: $409,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,137 square feet (9,148-square-foot lot)

Features: Original hardwood floors; new windows and roof; spacious patio with fireplace; detached garage

About the area: In the 92506 ZIP Code, based on 71 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $485,000, up 10.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

391 W. Gilman St., Banning (Realtor.com)

BANNING: This restored1920s Craftsman full of period details includes a 325-square-foot workshop and detached garage.

Address: 391 W. Gilman St., Banning, 92220

Listed for: $379,999 for five bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,747 square feet (18,295-square-foot lot)

Features: Arched doorways; lofted wood-covered lounge; master suite with courtyard; backyard with citrus trees and pool

Advertisement

About the area: In the 92220 ZIP Code, based on 53 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $252,000, down 5.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1016 7th Place, Calimesa (Realtor.com)

CALIMESA: The solar panels are paid off atop this 1970s home complete with a sun room and wood-covered master suite.

Address: 1016 7th Place, Calimesa, 92320

Listed for: $390,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,712 square feet (9,148-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; kitchen with breakfast bar; swimming pool and spa; vegetable garden

About the area: In the 92320 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $372,000, up 13.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5633 Osburn Place, Riverside (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

RIVERSIDE: A white picket fence and shade trees surround this charming cottage with vintage floor vents and a Saltillo tile sun room.

Address: 5633 Osburn Place, Riverside, 92506

Listed for: $409,999 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,332 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)

Features: Master bathroom with clawfoot tub; bright color palette; landscaped back patio; gazebo with swing

About the area: In the 92506 ZIP Code, based on 71 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $485,000, up 10.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1510 Wesley St., Banning (Realtor.com)

BANNING: Spanning two acres, this laid-back retreat enjoys mountain views from a patio and second-story balcony.

Address: 1510 Wesley St., Banning, 92220

Listed for: $400,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,835 square feet (2.13-acre lot)

Features: Split-level floor plan; tile kitchen; solar panels; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92220 ZIP Code, based on 53 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $252,000, down 5.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.