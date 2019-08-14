Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
What $400,000 buys right now in three Riverside County cities

940 Douglas St., Calimesa, 92320.jpg
940 Douglas St., Calimesa
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 15, 2019
5 AM
CALIMESA: The California vibes are heavy in this single-story home that opens to an entertainer’s backyard with outbuildings and a saltwater pool.

Address: 940 Douglas St., Calimesa, 92320

Listed for: $399,999 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,293 square feet (13,503-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with freestanding fireplace; neutral-toned interiors; patio with metal roof; outdoor shower

About the area: In the 92320 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $372,000, up 13.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4014 Garden Home Court, Riverside, 92506.jpg
4014 Garden Home Court, Riverside
(Realtor.com)

RIVERSIDE: G. Stanley Wilson, the architect behind the Arlington Branch Library and Corona High School, built this bungalow with beamed ceilings in nearly every room.

Address: 4014 Garden Home Court, Riverside, 92506

Listed for: $409,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,137 square feet (9,148-square-foot lot)

Features: Original hardwood floors; new windows and roof; spacious patio with fireplace; detached garage

About the area: In the 92506 ZIP Code, based on 71 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $485,000, up 10.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

391 W. Gilman St., Banning, 92220.jpg
391 W. Gilman St., Banning
(Realtor.com)

BANNING: This restored1920s Craftsman full of period details includes a 325-square-foot workshop and detached garage.

Address: 391 W. Gilman St., Banning, 92220

Listed for: $379,999 for five bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,747 square feet (18,295-square-foot lot)

Features: Arched doorways; lofted wood-covered lounge; master suite with courtyard; backyard with citrus trees and pool

About the area: In the 92220 ZIP Code, based on 53 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $252,000, down 5.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1016 7th Place, Calimesa, 92320.jpg
1016 7th Place, Calimesa
(Realtor.com)

CALIMESA: The solar panels are paid off atop this 1970s home complete with a sun room and wood-covered master suite.

Address: 1016 7th Place, Calimesa, 92320

Listed for: $390,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,712 square feet (9,148-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered front porch; kitchen with breakfast bar; swimming pool and spa; vegetable garden

About the area: In the 92320 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $372,000, up 13.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

5633 Osburn Place, Riverside, 92506.jpg
5633 Osburn Place, Riverside
(Realtor.com)
RIVERSIDE: A white picket fence and shade trees surround this charming cottage with vintage floor vents and a Saltillo tile sun room.

Address: 5633 Osburn Place, Riverside, 92506

Listed for: $409,999 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,332 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)

Features: Master bathroom with clawfoot tub; bright color palette; landscaped back patio; gazebo with swing

About the area: In the 92506 ZIP Code, based on 71 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $485,000, up 10.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1510 Wesley St., Banning, 92220.jpg
1510 Wesley St., Banning
(Realtor.com)

BANNING: Spanning two acres, this laid-back retreat enjoys mountain views from a patio and second-story balcony.

Address: 1510 Wesley St., Banning, 92220

Listed for: $400,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,835 square feet (2.13-acre lot)

Features: Split-level floor plan; tile kitchen; solar panels; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92220 ZIP Code, based on 53 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $252,000, down 5.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
