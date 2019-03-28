NFL great Larry Fitzgerald looks to shed some acreage in Arizona

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald recently announced he’ll return for his 16th season with the Cardinals, but he’s looking to leave some land behind in Arizona. The NFL star has listed a 4.37-acre parcel in Scottsdale for $1 million, records show.
It’s not the only property he owns in Arizona. Last year, he put an amenity-loaded compound a few miles south in Paradise Valley on the market for $5 million.
Found in the high-end enclave of Prado Estates, the flat desert property is currently empty, save for sporadic shrubs and cacti. It’s set behind a gated entrance and takes in dramatic mountain views.
There are currently three homes listed in Prado Estates. Ranging from 7,000 to 10,000 square feet, they’re on the market for anywhere from $4 million to $6 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Babbi Gabel and Anne Lanker of Launch Real Estate hold the listing.
Fitzgerald, 35, has played for the Arizona Cardinals the entirety of his professional career. The impressive run has seen him grab the second-most receiving yards and third-most receptions in NFL history.