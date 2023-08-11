LA Times Today: Massive expansion of driverless robotaxis approved for San Francisco, despite public safety concerns
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
San Francisco’s fire chief is fed up with the robotaxis, after they caused multiple delays. All eyes were on state regulators Thursday as they considered whether to expand the use of the A.I.-operated, driver-less taxis. Emergency response officials have urged them to flash the red light and bring the experiment to a stop.
L.A. Times automotive reporter Russ Mitchell wrote about the frustration with robotaxis.
L.A. Times automotive reporter Russ Mitchell wrote about the frustration with robotaxis.