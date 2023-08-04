LA Times Today: Hollywood is on strike because CEOs fell for Silicon Valley’s magical thinking
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
As the writer’s strike enters its fourth month with actors joining them on the picket lines, Hollywood has ground to a halt. The walkout is over the emerging threat of A.I. and the demand for better wages, which have been reduced in the streaming era.
L.A. Times technology columnist Brian Merchant wrote that another factor may have played a role in the historic work stoppage.
L.A. Times technology columnist Brian Merchant wrote that another factor may have played a role in the historic work stoppage.