LA Times Today: An L.A. watchmaker crafted a $70,000 timepiece. It could revolutionize the U.S. watch industry
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
The art of watchmaking traces back hundreds of years, but a true U.S.-made watch hasn’t been created in the last five decades.
Now, a watchmaker in Inglewood is working to bring the craft back — thanks in part to his knowledge of a historic technique called guilloché.
L.A. Times reporter Daniel Miller told Lisa McRee more about this local watchmaker: Joshua Shapiro of J.N. Shapiro Watches.
Now, a watchmaker in Inglewood is working to bring the craft back — thanks in part to his knowledge of a historic technique called guilloché.
L.A. Times reporter Daniel Miller told Lisa McRee more about this local watchmaker: Joshua Shapiro of J.N. Shapiro Watches.