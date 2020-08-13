Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lake Hughes fire is over 10,000 acres now
Lake Hughes fire is over 10,000 acres now

Aug. 13, 2020
9:54 AM
An army of firefighters toiled Thursday morning to prevent a massive fire from consuming communities in the Lake Hughes area after the blaze exploded to more than 10,000 acres in just a few hours Wednesday.
