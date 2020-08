L.A. man’s lawsuit alleges sheriff’s deputies fabricated story against him

Security camera footage from December shows Lyle Spruill running away from L.A. County sheriff’s deputies in Willowbrook.

The deputies reported hearing a single gunshot during the foot chase. Spruill was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, even though no gun was found. He spent the next six months in Los Angeles County jails. Then prosecutors dropped the case.