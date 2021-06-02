LA Times Today: L.A. proposal for homeless camping stirs outcry from some neighbors
On L.A.’s Westside, there’s outrage over a plan to make public parks and beach parking areas potential locations for homeless camping.
The proposal by District 11 City Councilman Mike Bonin comes on the heels of the closure and cleanup of Echo Park Lake, where nearly 200 tents once stood. It has since reopened.
L.A. Times reporter David Zahniser joined us with more.
