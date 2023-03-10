LA Times Today: San Gabriel Nursery & Florist celebrates 100 years
Seeking new opportunities, 21-year-old Fred Yoshimura left his home in Yamaguchi, Japan for California in 1917. He saved enough money to lease a parcel of land that he used to open the Mission Nursery in 1923. It would blossom into a major commercial success.
We now know it as the San Gabriel Nursery and Florist. This year, it’s celebrating its 100th anniversary.
