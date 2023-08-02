LA Times Today: This summer’s hottest trend among animals? Attacking humans
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
This summer is shaping up to be one of the hottest ever recorded. While people lucky enough to live by the coast can head to the beach to cool off on a warm summer day, they might be swimming at their own risk.
L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote about a striking increase in marine animal attacks.
Here’s what Patt says.
L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote about a striking increase in marine animal attacks.
Here’s what Patt says.