Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
California

Burn scars, winter storms threaten rare and endangered species in San Gabriel Mountains

After the Bobcat fire, rangers and biologists consider rescue operations for protected species in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Oct. 14, 2020
4 AM
Share
CaliforniaClimate & Environment