LA Times Today: Body-camera footage shows aftermath of multimillion-dollar Brink’s big rig heist
The L.A. Times recently obtained sheriff’s body camera footage which offers a new look at the scene last July between a pair of Brinks drivers and two sheriff deputies following a jewelry heist at a grapevine truck stop.
L.A. Times Daniel Miller told Lisa McRee that law enforcement officials have been very quiet about the case in which thieves stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry, watches and gems.
