LA Times Today: California is closing its last youth prisons. Will what replaces them be worse?
California is closing all of the remaining state-run juvenile prisons by the end of this month. The youth at these facilities will be sent back to their home counties, where they will complete the remainder of their sentences in local juvenile halls or other county-run programs.
L.A. Times reporter James Queally wrote about what the transition means for underage offenders. He spoke to Lisa McRee.
