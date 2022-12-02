LA Times Today: Is California on its way to banning rodeos?

For fans of cowboy culture, rodeo performances are considered displays of strength, skill and bravery. But others say rodeos are a spectacle which involve cruel and inhumane treatment of animals for sport.



Here in California, there is a growing movement to ban these competitive performances.