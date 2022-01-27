LA Times Today: California reinstates doctors who sexually abuse patients

Few relationships are as intimate as that of a doctor and patient. The Hippocratic Oath to do no harm is supposed to be the basis for every interaction with a medical professional.



What happens when that trust is breached, and the patient is left violated?



L.A. Times staff writer Brittny Mejia reported on a story of doctors who sexually abused their patients and had their medical licenses returned.