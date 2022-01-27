LA Times Today: California reinstates doctors who sexually abuse patients
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Few relationships are as intimate as that of a doctor and patient. The Hippocratic Oath to do no harm is supposed to be the basis for every interaction with a medical professional.
What happens when that trust is breached, and the patient is left violated?
L.A. Times staff writer Brittny Mejia reported on a story of doctors who sexually abused their patients and had their medical licenses returned.
What happens when that trust is breached, and the patient is left violated?
L.A. Times staff writer Brittny Mejia reported on a story of doctors who sexually abused their patients and had their medical licenses returned.