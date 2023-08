LA Times Today: California has made voting easier, but regular voters still skew white and old, poll finds

With so many options, voting in California is basically a choose-your-own adventure, from mail-in ballots to weekend voting to materials printed in nearly a dozen languages.So, it may come as a surprise that despite the increased access to the ballot, Californians who vote regularly still tend to skew older, wealthier and whiter than the state as a whole.Ben Oreskes covers politics for the L.A. Times and wrote about new polling data on who’s voting and why.