LA Times Today: California has made voting easier, but regular voters still skew white and old, poll finds
With so many options, voting in California is basically a choose-your-own adventure, from mail-in ballots to weekend voting to materials printed in nearly a dozen languages.
So, it may come as a surprise that despite the increased access to the ballot, Californians who vote regularly still tend to skew older, wealthier and whiter than the state as a whole.
Ben Oreskes covers politics for the L.A. Times and wrote about new polling data on who’s voting and why.
