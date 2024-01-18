LA Times Today: L.A. County is launching CARE Court. Here’s what to expect
Governor Gavin Newsom’s new mental health program Care Court has rolled out in counties across the state. The program aims to provide more resources and treatment to homeless people suffering with mental illness.
All eyes are on L.A. County, where an estimated 75,000 people are experiencing homelessness, to see how the program will fare.
L.A. Times reporter Thomas Curwen joined Lisa McRee with more.
