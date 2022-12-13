LA Times Today: How COVID-19 is robbing Latino community of grandparents

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

COVID has devastated families throughout the U.S., but Latino families have been especially hard hit. A disproportionate number of Latinos became gravely ill or have died, and those deaths are robbing Latino communities of what has been viewed as the secret of their success: grandparents.



L.A. Times economics reporter Don Lee wrote about it and spoke to Amrit Singh.