LA Times Today: Are charges against Curren Price just another blow for Black power in L.A.?

L.A. City Hall has been rocked by yet another political corruption scandal.City council member Curren Price has been charged with embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest. He joins a long list of city leaders linked to recent scandals.If you’re keeping score: Jose Huizar, Mitch Englander, Mark Ridley-Thomas, Nury Martinez, Kevin DeLeon and Gil Cedillo.Times columnist Erika D. Smith writes in her column that the charges against price are another blow to Black political power in L.A.