LA Times Today: Are charges against Curren Price just another blow for Black power in L.A.?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
L.A. City Hall has been rocked by yet another political corruption scandal.
City council member Curren Price has been charged with embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest. He joins a long list of city leaders linked to recent scandals.
If you’re keeping score: Jose Huizar, Mitch Englander, Mark Ridley-Thomas, Nury Martinez, Kevin DeLeon and Gil Cedillo.
Times columnist Erika D. Smith writes in her column that the charges against price are another blow to Black political power in L.A.
City council member Curren Price has been charged with embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest. He joins a long list of city leaders linked to recent scandals.
If you’re keeping score: Jose Huizar, Mitch Englander, Mark Ridley-Thomas, Nury Martinez, Kevin DeLeon and Gil Cedillo.
Times columnist Erika D. Smith writes in her column that the charges against price are another blow to Black political power in L.A.