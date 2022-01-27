LA Times Today: College on a cattle ranch? Student explains the appeal of Deep Springs

Deep Springs College was founded in 1917. The college is located 40 miles from Bishop, California on a cattle ranch in Deep Springs Valley. It’s nothing like your typical college as the school accepts on average 12 to 15 students a year. The students are also expected to take on a large role within the community.



Rita Ross explains why Deep Springs College was the right match for her.