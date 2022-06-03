LA Times Today: As hearing on ‘deputy gangs’ opens, testimony adds to years of allegations

The civilian oversight commission overseeing the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department has opened hearings into allegations of deputy gangs.



Witnesses told the commission gangs continue to plague the department and have done so for decades.



The hearings are part of a full-scale investigation that was launched earlier this year.



Alene Tchekmedyian covers the sheriff’s department for the L.A. Times. She joined us with more.