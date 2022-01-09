LA Times Today: Discovering twenty two desert mirages

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

After any long journey through the desert, you never know what you might spot on the horizon, or....what might be a hallucination.



During a recent trip spent in the blistering heat of California’s southern desert, L.A. Times travel writer, Chris Reynolds, encountered a series of peculiar mirages.



Even odder — each one proved to be real.