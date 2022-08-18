LA Times Today: This DIY box helps clear indoor air of COVID. Why aren’t more using it?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

As the coronavirus continues to impact people around the world, air filtration is one way people are trying to combat infections.



Studies show that changing the air inside a room five times an hour can cut the risk of COVID transmission in half.



L.A. Times staff writer Emily Alpert Reyes wrote about do-it-yourself air purifiers anyone can make at home.