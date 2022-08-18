LA Times Today: Gabriella Walsh’s decision to die — and celebrate life — on her own terms

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

California’s death with dignity law allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication.



That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.



L.A. Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story – capturing the final weeks of her life.